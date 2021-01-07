Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66

SE MISSOURI (3-7)
Taylor 2-6 0-0 4, Akenten 7-17 3-4 20, Branson 0-1 3-3 3, Nicholas 0-7 2-2 2, Reed 3-9 0-0 8, Russell 1-5 0-0 3, Love 5-8 2-2 12, Patterson 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, Agnew 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 24-62 11-15 66.
BELMONT (11-1)
Sabin 2-3 2-5 6, Muszynski 9-14 8-11 26, Murphy 4-8 0-0 8, Sheppard 3-10 1-2 8, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Pierson 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 5-8 0-1 11, Bellinger 1-2 0-0 2, Brauns 1-1 0-0 2, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Jakubicek 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 13-21 77.
Halftime_SE Missouri 35-33. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 7-24 (Akenten 3-11, Reed 2-5, Agnew 1-1, Russell 1-2, Branson 0-1, Love 0-1, Nicholas 0-3), Belmont 4-20 (Smith 2-6, Wood 1-3, Sheppard 1-5, Bellinger 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierson 0-3). Rebounds_SE Missouri 39 (Akenten 11), Belmont 35 (Murphy 9). Assists_SE Missouri 14 (Love 6), Belmont 17 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 18, Belmont 8. A_271 (5,085).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments