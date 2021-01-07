On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

SE MISSOURI (3-7)

Taylor 2-6 0-0 4, Akenten 7-17 3-4 20, Branson 0-1 3-3 3, Nicholas 0-7 2-2 2, Reed 3-9 0-0 8, Russell 1-5 0-0 3, Love 5-8 2-2 12, Patterson 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, Agnew 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 24-62 11-15 66.

BELMONT (11-1)

Sabin 2-3 2-5 6, Muszynski 9-14 8-11 26, Murphy 4-8 0-0 8, Sheppard 3-10 1-2 8, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Pierson 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 5-8 0-1 11, Bellinger 1-2 0-0 2, Brauns 1-1 0-0 2, Listau 0-1 0-0 0, Jakubicek 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 13-21 77.

Halftime_SE Missouri 35-33. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 7-24 (Akenten 3-11, Reed 2-5, Agnew 1-1, Russell 1-2, Branson 0-1, Love 0-1, Nicholas 0-3), Belmont 4-20 (Smith 2-6, Wood 1-3, Sheppard 1-5, Bellinger 0-1, Listau 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierson 0-3). Rebounds_SE Missouri 39 (Akenten 11), Belmont 35 (Murphy 9). Assists_SE Missouri 14 (Love 6), Belmont 17 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 18, Belmont 8. A_271 (5,085).

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 Ask a Service Cloud Expert
1|12 Defending HVAs: How Can CDM be the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps preps for the upcoming presidential inauguration