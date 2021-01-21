Belmont 79, E. Illinois 66

E. ILLINOIS (5-9)
Friday 9-12 2-3 20, Abraham 3-7 0-0 8, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 5-14 2-2 14, Wallace 4-8 0-0 10, Alleruzzo 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 1-1 0-0 3, Deang 2-6 0-0 5, Diarra 1-4 0-0 2, Farquhar 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 26-60 6-7 66.
BELMONT (15-1)
Hollander 3-7 1-1 7, Muszynski 4-5 2-2 10, Murphy 2-4 0-0 4, Sheppard 4-7 0-0 9, L.Smith 4-9 2-3 12, Wood 7-12 1-2 17, Pierson 2-2 0-0 5, Brauns 3-7 1-1 7, Jakubicek 1-4 2-2 4, Bellinger 1-2 0-0 2, Sabin 0-1 0-0 0, Shanks 1-2 0-0 2, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 9-11 79.
Halftime_Belmont 29-27. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 8-18 (Johnson 2-2, Wallace 2-3, Abraham 2-6, Leonard 1-1, Deang 1-2, Farquhar 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-3), Belmont 6-21 (Wood 2-4, L.Smith 2-5, Pierson 1-1, Sheppard 1-4, Bellinger 0-1, Jakubicek 0-1, Listau 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Hollander 0-3). Rebounds_E. Illinois 40 (Friday, Johnson 10), Belmont 26 (Murphy 9). Assists_E. Illinois 10 (Johnson, Wallace 3), Belmont 19 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 13, Belmont 8. A_247 (5,085).
