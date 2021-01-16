On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:10 pm
< a min read
      

BELMONT (14-1)

Sabin 1-3 0-0 2, Muszynski 6-8 6-6 18, Murphy 4-7 1-2 10, Sheppard 7-13 3-4 22, Smith 6-15 2-3 18, Wood 4-6 5-5 15, Hollander 2-6 0-0 5, Brauns 1-5 3-4 5, Pierson 1-1 0-0 3, Bellinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 20-24 98.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (8-5)

Huffman 3-7 0-0 6, Adams 8-13 1-4 18, Finch 3-8 1-2 7, Pal 3-6 0-0 7, Henry 1-2 0-0 3, King 3-9 0-0 9, Roub 8-11 0-0 21, Ngumezi 8-11 0-0 20, Perdue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 2-6 91.

Halftime_Jacksonville St. 45-43. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 14-34 (Sheppard 5-9, Smith 4-11, Wood 2-3, Pierson 1-1, Murphy 1-3, Hollander 1-4, Muszynski 0-1, Sabin 0-2), Jacksonville St. 15-32 (Roub 5-8, Ngumezi 4-6, King 3-7, Henry 1-1, Pal 1-3, Adams 1-5, Finch 0-2). Rebounds_Belmont 34 (Muszynski 10), Jacksonville St. 33 (Adams 9). Assists_Belmont 20 (Smith 8), Jacksonville St. 25 (Adams 10). Total Fouls_Belmont 9, Jacksonville St. 19. A_516 (5,300).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration