Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91

BELMONT (14-1)
Sabin 1-3 0-0 2, Muszynski 6-8 6-6 18, Murphy 4-7 1-2 10, Sheppard 7-13 3-4 22, Smith 6-15 2-3 18, Wood 4-6 5-5 15, Hollander 2-6 0-0 5, Brauns 1-5 3-4 5, Pierson 1-1 0-0 3, Bellinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 20-24 98.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (8-5)
Huffman 3-7 0-0 6, Adams 8-13 1-4 18, Finch 3-8 1-2 7, Pal 3-6 0-0 7, Henry 1-2 0-0 3, King 3-9 0-0 9, Roub 8-11 0-0 21, Ngumezi 8-11 0-0 20, Perdue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 2-6 91.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 45-43. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 14-34 (Sheppard 5-9, Smith 4-11, Wood 2-3, Pierson 1-1, Murphy 1-3, Hollander 1-4, Muszynski 0-1, Sabin 0-2), Jacksonville St. 15-32 (Roub 5-8, Ngumezi 4-6, King 3-7, Henry 1-1, Pal 1-3, Adams 1-5, Finch 0-2). Rebounds_Belmont 34 (Muszynski 10), Jacksonville St. 33 (Adams 9). Assists_Belmont 20 (Smith 8), Jacksonville St. 25 (Adams 10). Total Fouls_Belmont 9, Jacksonville St. 19. A_516 (5,300).
