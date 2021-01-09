Belmont Abbey 75, Charlotte 72, OT

BELMONT ABBEY (1-0)
N.Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Halloran 3-14 2-2 10, Lacy 3-7 1-3 7, McCoy 5-8 2-4 15, Baker 4-5 0-0 11, Aldridge 5-7 0-1 12, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Solomon 4-6 0-0 8, P.Davis 0-1 3-4 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-58 9-15 75.
CHARLOTTE (5-5)
Supica 0-1 3-4 3, Matos 4-10 0-2 10, Shepherd 5-10 7-8 19, Williams 3-6 2-2 9, Young 6-15 6-8 19, Rissetto 3-8 5-10 11, Threadgill 0-4 1-2 1, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 24-36 72.
Halftime_Charlotte 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Belmont Abbey 12-23 (Baker 3-4, McCoy 3-5, Aldridge 2-2, Halloran 2-6, Tucker 1-2, N.Davis 1-3, Hernandez 0-1), Charlotte 6-22 (Shepherd 2-3, Matos 2-6, Williams 1-2, Young 1-8, Byrd 0-1, Threadgill 0-2). Fouled Out_N.Davis. Rebounds_Belmont Abbey 31 (Halloran 6), Charlotte 38 (Rissetto 8). Assists_Belmont Abbey 18 (Aldridge 6), Charlotte 12 (Shepherd 5). Total Fouls_Belmont Abbey 23, Charlotte 16. A_51 (9,105).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments