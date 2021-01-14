On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belmont looks to extend streak vs JSU

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

Belmont (12-1, 6-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-4, 3-2)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 19th straight conference win against Jacksonville State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Jacksonville State lost 56-55 on the road against Morehead State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Jalen Finch and Brandon Huffman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Gamecocks have given up only 62.4 points per game to OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 70 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville State is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Gamecocks are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

TWO STREAKS: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points and allowing 66.5 points during those contests. Jacksonville State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration