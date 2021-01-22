Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belmont looks to extend streak vs SIUE

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-4, 2-0) vs. Belmont (15-1, 9-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 22nd straight conference win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville won 67-65 at Tennessee State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Cam Williams is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.3 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.6 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 118 3-pointers and connected on 42.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 24 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 81.3 points per game this season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has only averaged 67.9 points per game, which ranks 228th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Car T Global Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary