Belmont looks to extend streak vs UTM

UT Martin (3-5, 1-3) vs. Belmont (11-1, 5-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 18th straight conference win against UT Martin. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. UT Martin fell 74-62 at Tennessee State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cameron Holden is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Skyhawks. Eden Holt is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.8 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bruins have allowed only 63.4 points per game to OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 86 3-pointers and connected on 44.2 percent of them, and is 5 of 16 over his last three games.

TWO STREAKS: UT Martin has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 59.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Skyhawks have averaged 22.1 free throws per game, but that number has slipped to 19.6 over their five-game losing streak.

