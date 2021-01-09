On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood matched his career high with 21 points as Belmont extended its win streak to nine games, routing UT Martin 89-69 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 11 points for Belmont (12-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Even Brauns added 10 points as did EJ Bellinger.

Anthony Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-4), who have lost six games in a row. Eden Holt added 11 points and six assists. Cameron Holden had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 90-69 last Saturday.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration