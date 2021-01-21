On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Belo scores 14 to lead Montana St. over N. Arizona 62-51

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:32 pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jubrile Belo registered 14 points and seven rebounds as Montana State topped Northern Arizona 62-51 on Thursday night.

Xavier Bishop had 12 points for Montana State (8-3, 5-0 Big Sky Conference) and Amin Adamu added nine points and eight rebounds. The Bobcats have won six in a row for the first time since the 2003-04 season and had five straight wins to open the Big Sky season for the for the first time since 2004-05.

Cameron Shelton had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-10, 3-5).

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks square off again in Flagstaff on Saturday

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

