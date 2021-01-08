On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Benjamin leads UAB over Southern Miss 72-60

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:37 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 17 points as UAB topped Southern Miss 72-60 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Michael Ertel added 16 points each, and Kassim Nicholson had 13 points and seven rebounds for UAB (8-1, 1-0 Conference USA).

Tae Hardy had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (5-5, 1-2). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points. LaDavius Draine had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

