Benning leads Fairfield past Marist 55-52

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:59 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Taj Benning recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Fairfield to a 55-52 win over Marist on Saturday.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for Fairfield (3-12, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Caleb Green added 11 points.

Jordan Jones had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-5, 5-5). Raheim Sullivan added 10 points.

Marist scored 10 straight points, pulling within 53-52 on Ricardo Wright’s 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds to play. Benning was quickly fouled and he made both free throws. Wright missed a tying triple with a second to go.

Marist defeated Fairfield 73-63 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

