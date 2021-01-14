On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

BG looks to sweep Buffalo

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Bowling Green (9-3, 5-1) vs. Buffalo (5-3, 3-1)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo seeks revenge on Bowling Green after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last played on Dec. 6, when Buffalo made only 18 free throws on 29 attempts while the Falcons went 31 for 40 en route to an 86-78 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green’s Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have allowed only 71.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Turner has directly created 44 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. Turner has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last five road games, scoring 81.4 points, while allowing 64.6 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Buffalo has 53 assists on 104 field goals (51 percent) over its previous three games while Bowling Green has assists on 49 of 93 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Falcons 28th among Division I teams. The Buffalo defense has allowed 75 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

