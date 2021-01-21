BG, Miami meet in conference play

Bowling Green (10-4, 6-2) vs. Miami (5-4, 2-2)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Bowling Green squares off against Miami. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Miami beat Ball State by 10 points, while Bowling Green fell 69-57 to Akron.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Dalonte Brown, Mekhi Lairy, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Miami’s scoring this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Falcons points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Falcons have allowed just 69.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 80 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-4 when fewer than four Falcons players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last six road games, scoring 80.5 points, while allowing 65.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Bowling Green and Miami are ranked at the top of the MAC when it comes to ball security. The Falcons are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.3 percent of their possessions this year, 11.2 turnovers per game. The RedHawks are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 15.2 percent, 10 per game.

