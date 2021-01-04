On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 31 9 9 0 0
Wisconsin 5 2 0 0 1 16 34 32 5 5 0
Notre Dame 3 3 2 1 1 12 25 28 4 5 1
Ohio St. 3 4 1 0 1 10 21 28 3 6 1
Michigan St. 1 4 3 2 1 8 21 20 4 4 2
Michigan 2 5 1 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0
Penn St. 2 6 0 0 0 6 29 39 4 6 0
Sunday’s Games

Penn St. 1, Michigan St. 0

Minnesota 4, Arizona St. 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Sports News

