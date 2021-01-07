Big Ten Glance

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 6:58 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 0 0 0 0 24 37 13 10 0 0
Wisconsin 5 2 0 0 1 16 34 32 5 5 0
Notre Dame 3 3 2 1 1 12 25 28 4 5 1
Ohio St. 3 4 1 0 1 10 21 28 3 6 1
Michigan St. 1 4 3 2 1 8 21 20 4 4 2
Michigan 2 5 1 1 0 8 30 26 5 5 0
Penn St. 2 6 0 0 0 6 29 39 4 6 0
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

