Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|37
|13
|10
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|16
|34
|32
|5
|5
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|13
|27
|31
|4
|6
|1
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|12
|25
|28
|4
|5
|1
|Michigan
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|39
|26
|6
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|8
|21
|20
|4
|4
|2
|Penn St.
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|32
|45
|4
|7
|0
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3
Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
