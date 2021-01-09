Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|38
|16
|10
|1
|0
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|19
|37
|33
|6
|5
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|29
|36
|4
|7
|1
|Notre Dame
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|25
|28
|4
|5
|1
|Michigan
|4
|6
|1
|1
|0
|11
|41
|29
|6
|6
|0
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|11
|24
|31
|5
|5
|2
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|37
|47
|5
|7
|0
|Friday’s Games
Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3
Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1
Michigan St. 3, Michigan 2
Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 2
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
