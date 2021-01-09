On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:03 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 8 1 0 0 0 24 38 16 10 1 0
Wisconsin 6 3 0 0 1 19 37 33 6 5 0
Ohio St. 4 6 1 0 1 13 29 36 4 7 1
Notre Dame 3 4 2 1 1 12 25 28 4 5 1
Michigan 4 6 1 1 0 11 41 29 6 6 0
Michigan St. 4 5 3 2 1 11 24 31 5 5 2
Penn St. 3 7 0 0 0 9 37 47 5 7 0
Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3

Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1

Michigan St. 3, Michigan 2

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration