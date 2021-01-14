Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|27
|43
|19
|11
|1
|0
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|19
|40
|38
|6
|6
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|13
|29
|36
|4
|7
|1
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|12
|30
|32
|5
|6
|1
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|3
|2
|1
|11
|24
|31
|5
|5
|2
|Michigan
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|11
|41
|29
|6
|6
|0
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|9
|37
|47
|5
|7
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Minnesota St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
