Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27
|45
|22
|11
|3
|0
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|19
|49
|40
|8
|6
|0
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|18
|36
|39
|7
|6
|1
|Michigan
|5
|6
|0
|1
|0
|17
|45
|31
|8
|6
|0
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|14
|43
|50
|7
|7
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|13
|31
|40
|4
|9
|1
|Michigan St.
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|12
|27
|37
|5
|7
|2
|Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin 5, Arizona St. 2
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled<
