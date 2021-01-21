Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27
|56
|24
|12
|3
|0
|Wisconsin
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|22
|53
|41
|9
|6
|0
|Michigan
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|20
|55
|32
|9
|6
|0
|Notre Dame
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|18
|39
|45
|7
|7
|1
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|1
|1
|0
|14
|44
|54
|7
|8
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|13
|31
|45
|4
|9
|1
|Michigan St.
|2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|12
|27
|37
|5
|7
|2
No Games Scheduled
Concordia (Wisc.) 5, Trine 3
Michigan 5, Notre Dame 1
Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 6
Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 1
Arizona St. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
