Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 9 3 0 0 0 27 56 24 12 3 0
Wisconsin 7 3 1 0 1 22 53 41 9 6 0
Michigan 6 6 1 1 0 20 55 32 9 6 0
Notre Dame 5 4 2 1 1 18 39 45 7 7 1
Penn St. 4 8 1 1 0 14 44 54 7 8 0
Ohio St. 4 7 1 0 1 13 31 45 4 9 1
Michigan St. 2 6 4 2 2 12 27 37 5 7 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Concordia (Wisc.) 5, Trine 3

Michigan 5, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 6

Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

