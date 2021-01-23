Big Ten Glance

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 9 3 0 0 0 27 66 26 13 3 0
Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0
Wisconsin 7 4 1 0 1 22 57 46 9 7 0
Notre Dame 5 5 2 1 1 18 40 48 7 8 1
Penn St. 5 8 1 1 0 17 49 58 8 8 0
Ohio St. 5 7 1 0 1 16 36 46 5 9 1
Michigan St. 2 7 4 2 2 12 28 42 5 8 2
Friday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 2

Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 4

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

