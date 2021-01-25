Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27
|66
|26
|13
|3
|0
|Michigan
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|23
|58
|33
|10
|6
|0
|Wisconsin
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|22
|57
|46
|9
|7
|0
|Notre Dame
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|18
|40
|48
|7
|8
|1
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|49
|58
|8
|8
|0
|Ohio St.
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|16
|36
|48
|5
|10
|1
|Michigan St.
|3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|15
|30
|42
|6
|8
|2
Michigan St. 2, Ohio St. 0
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
