Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota 9 3 0 0 0 27 66 26 13 3 0 Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0 Wisconsin 7 4 1 0 1 22 57 46 9 7 0 Notre Dame 5 5 2 1 1 18 40 48 7 8 1 Penn St. 5 8 1 1 0 17 49 58 8 8 0 Ohio St. 5 8 1 0 1 16 36 48 5 10 1 Michigan St. 3 7 4 2 2 15 30 42 6 8 2

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 2, Ohio St. 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

