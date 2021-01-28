On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:35 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 9 3 0 0 0 27 66 26 13 3 0
Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0
Wisconsin 7 4 1 0 1 22 57 46 9 7 0
Notre Dame 5 5 2 1 1 18 40 48 7 8 1
Penn St. 5 8 1 1 0 17 49 58 8 8 0
Ohio St. 5 8 1 0 1 16 36 48 5 10 1
Michigan St. 3 7 4 2 2 15 30 42 6 8 2
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 2, Notre Dame 1, OT

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Penn St., 6 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles