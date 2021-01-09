On Air: Federal News Network program
Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:00 pm
< a min read
      

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills welcomed back receiver Cole Beasley for their wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Beasley was listed as active after Buffalo’s second-leading receiver missed one game with a knee injury. Leading receiver Stefon Diggs was also active after being limited in practice last week with an oblique injury.

Beasley’s return means the Bills will have their starting trio of receivers playing for the first time since a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo’s third starter, John Brown, returned last week after missing five games with a knee injury and stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Colts, seeded seventh, are minus cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was already ruled out because of a concussion.

Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after practicing on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury this past week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

