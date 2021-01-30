On Air: Meet the Press
Binghamton 65, New Hampshire 44

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:32 pm
NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-7)

Guadarrama 2-8 2-4 6, Martinez 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 3-4 3, Maultsby 1-10 0-1 2, Tchoukuiengo 4-8 0-1 10, McClurg 2-7 2-3 6, Murphy 3-7 2-2 8, Payne 0-5 0-0 0, Lester 0-4 0-0 0, Willeman 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 15-58 10-17 44.

BINGHAMTON (2-12)

Beamer 3-5 0-0 7, Tinsley 7-11 0-0 16, Bertram 3-8 0-0 7, Mills 4-10 0-0 10, Petcash 2-6 1-3 6, Bruce 4-7 1-2 9, Hinckson 1-2 5-7 7, Hjalmarsson 0-2 0-0 0, Amos 0-2 1-2 1, Athuai 0-0 2-2 2, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0, Brodsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 10-16 65.

Halftime_Binghamton 35-29. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 4-23 (Tchoukuiengo 2-4, Willeman 1-1, Martinez 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Maultsby 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Lester 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3, McClurg 0-3, Payne 0-3), Binghamton 7-18 (Tinsley 2-2, Mills 2-5, Beamer 1-3, Bertram 1-3, Petcash 1-3, Amos 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-1). Rebounds_New Hampshire 29 (Guadarrama 7), Binghamton 43 (Petcash 8). Assists_New Hampshire 4 (Guadarrama, Tchoukuiengo, Payne, Lester 1), Binghamton 11 (Bertram 6). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 15, Binghamton 16.

