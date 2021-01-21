Binghamton looks to end streak vs Maine

Binghamton (1-12, 1-9) vs. Maine (2-7, 2-6)

Memorial Gym(Maine), Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to extend Binghamton’s conference losing streak to seven games. Binghamton’s last America East win came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 75-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Maine lost 88-60 on the road to Vermont in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Maine’s Stephane Ingo has averaged 10.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up 11 points. For the Bearcats, Brenton Mills has averaged 15 points while George Tinsley has put up 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Black Bears have given up only 62.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MILLS: Mills has connected on 41.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Maine is 0-7 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Binghamton’s Tyler Bertram has attempted 79 3-pointers and connected on 39.2 percent of them, and is 14 for 35 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

