By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, ppd.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, ppd.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at FIU, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, ppd.

UAB at North Texas, ppd.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Loyola of Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Cleveland St. 4 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Oakland 2 2 .500 2 9 .182
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Robert Morris 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125
Green Bay 0 4 .000 0 8 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 5 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 3 1 .750 3 2 .600
Niagara 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Manhattan 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Canisius 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 8 .111
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Toledo 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
N. Illinois 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Akron, ppd.

Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, ppd.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC A&T at SC State, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 4:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
S. Illinois 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Evansville 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Indiana St. 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

North Texas at Loyola of Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.

S. Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 3 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Utah St. 3 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Colorado St. 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Nevada 2 1 .667 7 3 .700
Air Force 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
New Mexico 0 3 .000 3 3 .500
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 2 2 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
San Jose St. 0 3 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 83, Air Force 48

Boise St. 106, San Jose St. 54

Nevada 68, New Mexico 54

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.

Utah St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 3 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Austin Peay 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
UT Martin 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Murray St. 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
Tennessee Tech 1 2 .333 1 9 .100
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
SE Missouri 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
Tennessee St. 0 3 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

