All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 3 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Temple, ppd.
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Richmond
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Boston College
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 70, Catawba 62
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Boston College, Noon
Clemson at Miami, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, ppd.
Duke at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Friday’s Games
North Florida at Stetson, ppd.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
North Florida at Stetson, ppd.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Kansas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|4
|.636
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Saturday’s Games
Creighton at Providence, Noon
DePaul at St. John’s, Noon
Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65
Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Montana-Western at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.
N. Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno Pacific at Sacramento St., 3:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|6
|.400
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|8
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|9
|.100
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69
Winthrop 94, Campbell 76
Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55
Presbyterian 65, Radford 63
SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59
Michigan 84, Maryland 73
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Penn St., Noon
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Friday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
