By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
UMBC 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Hartford 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Vermont 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
NJIT 1 1 .500 2 2 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Binghamton 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 3 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Houston 2 1 .667 7 1 .875
Tulsa 2 1 .667 5 3 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
UCF 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
South Florida 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, ppd.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Richmond 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
George Mason 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
George Washington 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Davidson 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
La Salle 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
UMass 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
NC State 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Clemson 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
North Carolina 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Boston College 0 2 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 70, Catawba 62

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, ppd.

Duke at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, ppd.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, ppd.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
TCU 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
West Virginia 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 4 1 .800 7 4 .636
Creighton 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Providence 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
UConn 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Xavier 1 2 .333 8 2 .800
Butler 1 2 .333 2 4 .333
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Marquette 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Georgetown 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
DePaul 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Providence, Noon

DePaul at St. John’s, Noon

Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 3 .000 0 6 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65

Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Montana-Western at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.

N. Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno Pacific at Sacramento St., 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Hampton 3 1 .750 4 5 .444
UNC-Asheville 3 1 .750 4 5 .444
Radford 3 1 .750 4 6 .400
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 1 3 .250 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 1 3 .250 1 9 .100
Campbell 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69

Winthrop 94, Campbell 76

Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55

Presbyterian 65, Radford 63

SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 3 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Rutgers 3 1 .750 7 1 .875
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Northwestern 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
Illinois 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Iowa 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Minnesota 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 2 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Indiana 1 2 .333 6 4 .600
Maryland 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Michigan St. 0 3 .000 6 3 .667
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 3 .000 4 6 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59

Michigan 84, Maryland 73

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Penn St., Noon

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

