Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
UCLA 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Utah 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 3 .000 5 5 .500
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.

Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stanford at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 2 p.m.

Army at Colgate, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at American U., ppd.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Tennessee 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
LSU 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Alabama 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Georgia 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Mississippi 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Texas A&M 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Auburn 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Arkansas, Noon

Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Samford 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Wofford 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
ETSU 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 1 .900
Mercer 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
VMI 0 1 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, ppd.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Lamar 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Incarnate Word 81, McMurry 54

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, ppd.

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., ppd.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., ppd.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 5 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 5 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
South Alabama 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
UALR 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Troy 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Appalachian St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Southern 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Texas State 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Texas-Arlington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Arkansas St. 0 1 .000 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

UALR 102, Texas-Arlington 93

Troy 69, Appalachian St. 56

Coastal Carolina 81, Georgia St. 69

South Alabama 88, Georgia Southern 59

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Texas State 77, OT

Louisiana-Monroe 84, Arkansas St. 72

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Pacific, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, ppd.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.

BYU at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Arizona National Guard members fill bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens