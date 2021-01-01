All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Southern Cal
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|California
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Stanford at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 2 p.m.
Army at Colgate, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at American U., ppd.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Auburn
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri at Arkansas, Noon
Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, ppd.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Incarnate Word 81, McMurry 54
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, ppd.
New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., ppd.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., ppd.
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 5 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 5 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
UALR 102, Texas-Arlington 93
Troy 69, Appalachian St. 56
Coastal Carolina 81, Georgia St. 69
South Alabama 88, Georgia Southern 59
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Texas State 77, OT
Louisiana-Monroe 84, Arkansas St. 72
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Pacific, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, ppd.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
BYU at San Diego, ppd.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
