By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Stanford 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Stanford at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Army 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Colgate 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lafayette 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lehigh 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Army 75, Colgate 73

Loyola (Md.) at American U., ppd.

Lafayette 82, Lehigh 70

Navy 63, Bucknell 60

Monday’s Games

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Alabama 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Arkansas 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Missouri 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Tennessee 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
LSU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Texas A&M 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Mississippi St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Georgia 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Mississippi 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Auburn 0 2 .000 6 4 .600
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Wofford 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Samford 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 2 .000 9 2 .818
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at W. Carolina, ppd.

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Houston Baptist 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Lamar 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
McNeese St. 0 2 .000 6 4 .600
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1 8 .111
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 1 11 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 8 .200
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oral Roberts 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
South Dakota 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
UMKC 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
North Dakota 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
Nebraska-Omaha 0 2 .000 2 10 .167
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

UMKC 77, North Dakota 53

N. Dakota St. 78, W. Illinois 67

Oral Roberts 86, Nebraska-Omaha 75

South Dakota 79, Denver 57

Monday’s Games

Mount Marty at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
South Alabama 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
San Francisco 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

