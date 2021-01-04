All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Sunday’s Games
Northeastern 66, Elon 58
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, ppd.
James Madison at Towson, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston 66, Delaware 59
Hofstra 82, William & Mary 73
Morgan St. 80, James Madison 73
Tuesday’s Games
Towson at James Madison, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rice
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|FIU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|UTEP
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|4
|.556
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|2
|.600
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|5
|.286
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|9
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Marist
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Niagara
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Siena 78, Monmouth (NJ) 77
Monday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 5 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|6
|.250
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
NC A&T 73, SC State 66
Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.
Morgan St. 80, James Madison 73
Monday’s Games
Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|1
|.857
|Evansville
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|S. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Evansville 70, N. Iowa 64
Missouri St. 70, Indiana St. 66
Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.
Drake 73, S. Illinois 55
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.
S. Illinois at Drake, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Utah St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colorado St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nevada
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fresno St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|5
|.444
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|10
|.091
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
