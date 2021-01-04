On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Northeastern 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Delaware 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
William & Mary 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 66, Elon 58

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, ppd.

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston 66, Delaware 59

Hofstra 82, William & Mary 73

Morgan St. 80, James Madison 73

Tuesday’s Games

Towson at James Madison, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rice 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
FIU 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Old Dominion 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
UTEP 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UTSA 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Wright St. 5 1 .833 7 2 .778
N. Kentucky 3 1 .750 5 4 .556
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 3 2 .600
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
Oakland 3 3 .500 3 10 .231
Youngstown St. 2 4 .333 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 1 5 .167 2 5 .286
Green Bay 1 5 .167 1 9 .100
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Marist 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Monmouth (NJ) 3 2 .600 3 3 .500
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Niagara 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Rider 2 4 .333 2 7 .222
Fairfield 2 4 .333 2 9 .182
Manhattan 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Siena 78, Monmouth (NJ) 77

Monday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Toledo 3 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Akron 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Ball St. 2 1 .667 4 4 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Ohio 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
W. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 6 .250
Kent St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
N. Illinois 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 2 .000 0 12 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

NC A&T 73, SC State 66

Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.

Morgan St. 80, James Madison 73

Monday’s Games

Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 3 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Missouri St. 3 1 .750 6 1 .857
Evansville 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
S. Illinois 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
N. Iowa 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Indiana St. 0 4 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 70, N. Iowa 64

Missouri St. 70, Indiana St. 66

Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.

Drake 73, S. Illinois 55

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.

S. Illinois at Drake, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 4 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Utah St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Colorado St. 3 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Nevada 3 1 .750 8 3 .727
Air Force 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
San Diego St. 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
New Mexico 0 4 .000 3 4 .429
Fresno St. 0 3 .000 2 3 .400
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
San Jose St. 0 4 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 4 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Austin Peay 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Morehead St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
E. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
UT Martin 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 1 2 .333 3 6 .333
Murray St. 1 3 .250 4 5 .444
Tennessee Tech 1 3 .250 1 10 .091
Tennessee St. 0 4 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

