AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Binghamton
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|8
|.111
___
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire 62, Maine 58
Mass.-Lowell 74, NJIT 60
Hartford 77, Binghamton 74
Vermont 74, Albany (NY) 66
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|1
|.889
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|1
|.857
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|South Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Houston 74, SMU 60
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at UCF, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, ppd.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|La Salle
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|Dayton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Richmond
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|George Mason
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
George Washington 75, Duquesne 73
Rhode Island 85, Saint Joseph’s 77, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 5 p.m.
UMass at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Richmond, 6 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Clemson
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|1
|.889
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Sunday’s Games
Georgia Tech 70, Wake Forest 54
Tuesday’s Games
NC State at Clemson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, ppd.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|3
|.727
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|3
|.727
|Kansas St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Iowa St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|4
|.667
|Creighton
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Providence
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Butler
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|5
|.286
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Villanova at DePaul, 7 p.m.
UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|6
|.333
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. 85, Fresno Pacific 54
Monday’s Games
N. Colorado at Montana, 11 a.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|6
|.400
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|8
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|9
|.100
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Monday’s Games
High Point at Campbell, ppd.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
High Point at Campbell, ppd.
Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Penn St., ppd.
Minnesota 77, Ohio St. 60
Michigan 85, Northwestern 66
Monday’s Games
Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
