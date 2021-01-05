All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Towson at James Madison, ppd.
FAU at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rice
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|FIU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|UTEP
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
FAU at James Madison, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|4
|.556
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|2
|.600
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|5
|.286
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|9
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Marist
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Niagara
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
Siena 76, Monmouth (NJ) 62
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|6
|.250
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.
Coppin St. 86, Delaware St. 78
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|1
|.857
|Evansville
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.
Drake 86, S. Illinois 55
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Utah St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|Nevada
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|New Mexico
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.
Fresno St. 81, Wyoming 61
San Diego St. 78, Colorado St. 65
San Jose St. 80, Benedictine at Mesa 64
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UNLV at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|5
|.444
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|10
|.091
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments