Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Northeastern 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Delaware 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
William & Mary 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson at James Madison, ppd.

FAU at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rice 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
FIU 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Old Dominion 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
UTEP 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UTSA 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

FAU at James Madison, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Wright St. 5 1 .833 7 2 .778
N. Kentucky 3 1 .750 5 4 .556
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 3 2 .600
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
Oakland 3 3 .500 3 10 .231
Youngstown St. 2 4 .333 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 1 5 .167 2 5 .286
Green Bay 1 5 .167 1 9 .100
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 2 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Marist 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Niagara 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 .500 3 4 .429
Rider 2 4 .333 2 7 .222
Fairfield 2 4 .333 2 9 .182
Manhattan 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Siena 76, Monmouth (NJ) 62

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Toledo 3 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Akron 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Ball St. 2 1 .667 4 4 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Ohio 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
W. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 6 .250
Kent St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
N. Illinois 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 1 0 1.000 2 8 .200
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 1 .000 0 6 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 2 .000 0 12 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Howard at Norfolk St., ppd.

Coppin St. 86, Delaware St. 78

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Missouri St. 3 1 .750 6 1 .857
Evansville 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
N. Iowa 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Indiana St. 0 4 .000 3 6 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley, ppd.

Drake 86, S. Illinois 55

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 4 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Utah St. 4 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Colorado St. 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
Nevada 3 1 .750 8 3 .727
San Diego St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Wyoming 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Fresno St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Air Force 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
New Mexico 0 4 .000 3 4 .429
San Jose St. 0 4 .000 2 6 .250
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.

Fresno St. 81, Wyoming 61

San Diego St. 78, Colorado St. 65

San Jose St. 80, Benedictine at Mesa 64

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNLV at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 4 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Austin Peay 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Morehead St. 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
E. Illinois 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
UT Martin 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 1 2 .333 3 6 .333
Murray St. 1 3 .250 4 5 .444
Tennessee Tech 1 3 .250 1 10 .091
Tennessee St. 0 4 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

