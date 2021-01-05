Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
New Hampshire 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Hartford 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Vermont 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
NJIT 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
Maine 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
Binghamton 1 5 .167 1 8 .111

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Houston 3 1 .750 8 1 .889
Tulsa 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
SMU 2 1 .667 6 1 .857
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
South Florida 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
East Carolina 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Tulane 1 2 .333 6 2 .750
UCF 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
Temple 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 3 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at UCF, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
La Salle 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
George Washington 2 1 .667 3 7 .300
St. Bonaventure 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Dayton 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Richmond 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
George Mason 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Davidson 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Duquesne 1 1 .500 2 2 .500
UMass 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Fordham 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, ppd.

UMass at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
NC State 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Clemson 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
North Carolina 1 2 .333 6 4 .600
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 3 .000 4 4 .500
Notre Dame 0 3 .000 3 6 .333
Boston College 0 3 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Clemson, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, ppd.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Liberty 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
TCU 2 1 .667 9 2 .818
Kansas 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
West Virginia 2 2 .500 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 1 2 .333 8 3 .727
Kansas St. 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
Oklahoma St. 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 3 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia 87, Oklahoma St. 84

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 5 1 .833 8 4 .667
Creighton 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
Providence 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
UConn 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Marquette 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Xavier 1 2 .333 8 2 .800
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Butler 1 3 .250 2 5 .286
Georgetown 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
DePaul 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at DePaul, ppd.

UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Arizona 2 1 .667 3 6 .333
N. Colorado 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Montana St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Montana 56, N. Colorado 54

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 6:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 5 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Radford 4 1 .800 5 6 .455
UNC-Asheville 3 1 .750 4 5 .444
Hampton 3 2 .600 4 6 .400
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
SC-Upstate 2 3 .400 2 9 .182
Campbell 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 2 6 .250
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 1 4 .200 2 9 .182
Charleston Southern 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, ppd.

Winthrop 85, Charleston Southern 69

Campbell 70, Gardner-Webb 61

SC-Upstate 71, Longwood 69

Radford 79, Hampton 66

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, ppd.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 4 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Illinois 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Iowa 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Minnesota 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Rutgers 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
Northwestern 3 2 .600 6 3 .667
Indiana 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Ohio St. 2 3 .400 8 3 .727
Purdue 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Michigan St. 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Maryland 1 4 .200 6 5 .545
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 4 .000 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana 63, Maryland 55

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Purdue, ppd.

Rutgers at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 5 4 .556
UC Santa Barbara 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___





