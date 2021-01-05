All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UCLA
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Stanford
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|California
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Monday’s Games
Stanford 81, Oregon St. 71
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Boston U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Army
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Boston U. 83, Holy Cross 76
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Auburn
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wofford
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Samford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at W. Carolina, ppd.
Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, ppd.
The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Houston Baptist
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., ppd.
Jackson St. 60, Alabama St. 44
Texas Southern at Southern U., ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 93, Mount Marty 50
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, ppd.
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Francisco, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas Christian at Rio Grande, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Mary’s (TX) at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
