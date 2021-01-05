Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Stanford 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Stanford 81, Oregon St. 71

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 11 p.m.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Boston U. 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Army 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Colgate 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lafayette 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lehigh 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Holy Cross 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Boston U. 83, Holy Cross 76

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., 2 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Alabama 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Arkansas 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Missouri 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Tennessee 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
LSU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Texas A&M 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Mississippi St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Georgia 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Mississippi 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Auburn 0 2 .000 6 4 .600
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Wofford 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Samford 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 2 .000 9 2 .818
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at W. Carolina, ppd.

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, ppd.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Houston Baptist 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Lamar 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1 8 .111
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 1 11 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 8 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., ppd.

Jackson St. 60, Alabama St. 44

Texas Southern at Southern U., ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oral Roberts 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
South Dakota 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
UMKC 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
North Dakota 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
W. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
Nebraska-Omaha 0 2 .000 2 10 .167
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 93, Mount Marty 50

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
South Alabama 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
San Francisco 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, ppd.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Rio Grande, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Mary’s (TX) at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill