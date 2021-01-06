All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Towson at Elon, ppd.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rice
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|FIU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|UTEP
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.
North Texas at UTSA, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 5 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|4
|.556
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|2
|.600
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|5
|.286
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|9
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Marist
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Niagara
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Friday’s Games
Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Toledo
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|6
|.250
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Akron at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.
Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|1
|.857
|Evansville
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Utah St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Colorado St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|Nevada
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. 77, New Mexico 45
Boise St. 78, Air Force 59
Thursday’s Games
UNLV at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Air Force at Boise St., 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|5
|.444
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|10
|.091
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
