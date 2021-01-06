Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Binghamton
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|8
|.111
___
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, Noon
Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|1
|.900
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|3
|.700
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|South Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Tulsa 61, South Florida 51
Houston 70, Wichita St. 63
Temple at Tulane, ppd.
Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.
South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|La Salle
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|7
|.300
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Dayton
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|3
|.625
|George Mason
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|3
|.400
|Fordham
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 57
Saint Louis at La Salle, ppd.
UMass at George Washington, ppd.
Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73
VCU 66, George Mason 61
Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, Noon
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, Noon
Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60
Florida St. at Syracuse, ppd.
Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ppd.
Duke 83, Boston College 82
Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon
Miami at NC State, Noon
Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, ppd.
Clemson at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.
Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61
Texas at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|5
|.615
|UConn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|Marquette
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|St. John’s
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Butler 63, Georgetown 55
Xavier 69, St. John’s 61
Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53
Marquette at Villanova, ppd.
St. John’s at Creighton, Noon
Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 4 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Whitworth at Montana, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|5
|1
|.833
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|10
|.167
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.
Radford at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|3
|.667
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Maryland
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Penn St. at Ohio St., ppd.
Michigan 82, Minnesota 57
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
