By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 79, Oregon 72

Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73

Stanford 91, Washington 75

Washington St. at California, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

Washington St. at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Army 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Boston U. 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Colgate 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Holy Cross 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lafayette 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lehigh 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American U. at Lehigh, ppd.

Navy at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.

Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at American U., ppd.

Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 3 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Kentucky 2 0 1.000 3 6 .333
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Tennessee 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
LSU 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Florida 2 1 .667 5 2 .714
Mississippi St. 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Mississippi 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Arkansas 1 2 .333 9 2 .818
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 1 2 .333 6 3 .667
Georgia 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Auburn 0 3 .000 6 5 .545
Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Auburn, Noon

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.

LSU at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Wofford 2 1 .667 5 4 .556
UNC-Greensboro 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 2 .833
Samford 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, ppd.

W. Carolina at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Incarnate Word 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Nicholls 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Houston Baptist 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Lamar 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
New Orleans 0 2 .000 1 9 .100
Northwestern St. 0 2 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 8 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oral Roberts 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
N. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
South Dakota 2 0 1.000 4 6 .400
UMKC 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
North Dakota 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
W. Illinois 0 2 .000 2 7 .222
Nebraska-Omaha 0 2 .000 2 10 .167
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
South Alabama 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.

Georgia St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
San Francisco 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
BYU 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Portland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, ppd.

Gonzaga 86, BYU 69

Pacific at BYU, ppd.

San Francisco 88, Portland 64

Pepperdine at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Pacific, ppd.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande 96, St. Mary’s (TX) 67

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.

Saint Martin’s at Seattle, 9 p.m.

