Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Stanford
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|California
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Washington
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Colorado 79, Oregon 72
Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73
Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.
Stanford 91, Washington 75
Washington St. at California, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
Washington St. at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American U. at Lehigh, ppd.
Navy at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.
Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at American U., ppd.
Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|1
|.889
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|2
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|2
|.818
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Auburn
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Alabama at Auburn, Noon
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.
LSU at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wofford
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
___
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, ppd.
W. Carolina at Samford, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.
Georgia St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|BYU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Diego, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, ppd.
Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
Pacific at BYU, ppd.
San Francisco 88, Portland 64
Pepperdine at San Francisco, ppd.
San Diego at Pacific, ppd.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Rio Grande 96, St. Mary’s (TX) 67
Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.
Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.
Saint Martin’s at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments