All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hofstra
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Northeastern 81, Hofstra 78, OT
Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Towson at Elon, ppd.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, ppd.
Towson at Elon, ppd.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rice
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|FIU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|UTEP
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.
North Texas at UTSA, 4 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 5 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|4
|.556
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|2
|.600
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|5
|.286
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|9
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon
Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Marist
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Niagara
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairfield
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Toledo
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Akron
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|6
|.250
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Ohio at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.
Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.
Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|1
|.857
|Evansville
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|5
|.500
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Utah St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|2
|.778
|Nevada
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Colorado St. 74, UNLV 71
Nevada at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|3
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|4
|.333
|CCSU
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Bryant 93, CCSU 68
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
Merrimack 97, Sacred Heart 90, OT
CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|E. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|Morehead St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|6
|.500
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|11
|.083
___
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66
Morehead St. 57, Tennessee Tech 54
E. Kentucky 69, Jacksonville St. 66, OT
E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68
Tennessee St. 74, UT Martin 62
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
