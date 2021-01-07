Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|Binghamton
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|8
|.111
___
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, Noon
Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, Noon
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|1
|.900
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|3
|.700
|Wichita St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|SMU
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|South Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulane
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Cincinnati 76, SMU 69
South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, ppd.
Tulane at Houston, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|3
|.727
|Davidson
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|La Salle
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|7
|.300
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Dayton
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|3
|.625
|George Mason
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|3
|.400
|Fordham
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, Noon
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, Noon
Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon
Miami at NC State, Noon
Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, ppd.
Clemson at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.
Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Texas at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|5
|.615
|UConn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|5
|.375
|Marquette
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|St. John’s
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Marquette at Villanova, ppd.
St. John’s at Creighton, Noon
Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.
UConn at Butler, 4 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69
Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 67
S. Utah 85, Idaho 80
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Idaho at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
Whitworth at Montana, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|5
|1
|.833
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|10
|.167
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.
Radford at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.
Radford at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|6
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Iowa 89, Maryland 67
Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Purdue at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
Minnesota at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Comments