By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 3 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Hofstra 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
Delaware 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Coll. of Charleston 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
William & Mary 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern 81, Hofstra 78, OT

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, Noon

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Towson at Elon, ppd.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Towson at Elon, ppd.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rice 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
W. Kentucky 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
FIU 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Old Dominion 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
UTEP 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Southern Miss. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
FAU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UTSA 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.

North Texas at UTSA, 4 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 5 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 6 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Wright St. 5 1 .833 7 2 .778
N. Kentucky 3 1 .750 5 4 .556
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 3 2 .600
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
Oakland 3 3 .500 3 10 .231
Youngstown St. 2 4 .333 6 4 .600
Fort Wayne 1 5 .167 2 5 .286
Green Bay 1 5 .167 1 9 .100
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon

Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Milwaukee, Noon

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 2 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Marist 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Niagara 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 3 3 .500 3 4 .429
Rider 2 4 .333 2 7 .222
Fairfield 2 4 .333 2 9 .182
Manhattan 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Toledo 4 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Akron 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Ball St. 2 1 .667 4 4 .500
Ohio 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
W. Michigan 1 2 .333 2 6 .250
Kent St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
N. Illinois 0 4 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 2 .000 0 12 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.

Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.

Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Missouri St. 3 1 .750 6 1 .857
Evansville 3 1 .750 5 5 .500
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
N. Iowa 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Indiana St. 0 4 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 5 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Utah St. 5 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Colorado St. 4 1 .800 7 2 .778
San Diego St. 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Nevada 3 2 .600 8 4 .667
Wyoming 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Fresno St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Air Force 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
New Mexico 0 5 .000 3 5 .375
San Jose St. 0 4 .000 2 6 .250
UNLV 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. 74, UNLV 71

San Diego St. 65, Nevada 60

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Boise St., 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 4 1 .800 8 2 .800
St. Francis Brooklyn 3 2 .600 3 3 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Sacred Heart 2 3 .400 2 4 .333
CCSU 2 3 .400 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 93, CCSU 68

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

Merrimack 97, Sacred Heart 90, OT

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 5 0 1.000 11 1 .917
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Jacksonville St. 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
E. Illinois 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
Morehead St. 3 2 .600 6 6 .500
Austin Peay 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
UT Martin 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400
Tennessee St. 1 4 .200 2 6 .250
Tennessee Tech 1 4 .200 1 11 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66

Morehead St. 57, Tennessee Tech 54

E. Kentucky 69, Jacksonville St. 66, OT

E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68

Tennessee St. 74, UT Martin 62

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

