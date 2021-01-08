On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
New Hampshire 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Hartford 4 2 .667 7 4 .636
Vermont 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
NJIT 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Mass.-Lowell 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
Maine 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
Binghamton 1 5 .167 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, Noon

Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

UMBC at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, Noon

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 4 1 .800 9 1 .900
Tulsa 4 1 .800 7 3 .700
Wichita St. 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
SMU 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
South Florida 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
East Carolina 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Tulane 1 2 .333 6 2 .750
UCF 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Temple 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 76, SMU 69

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, ppd.

Tulane at Houston, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Richmond 2 1 .667 8 3 .727
Davidson 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
La Salle 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
George Washington 2 1 .667 3 7 .300
Rhode Island 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
UMass 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Dayton 1 2 .333 5 3 .625
George Mason 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Duquesne 1 2 .333 2 3 .400
Fordham 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 0 8 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at George Mason, Noon

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, Noon

Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 2 p.m.

La Salle at UMass, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Virginia 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Duke 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Clemson 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
NC State 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
North Carolina 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 3 2 .600
Miami 0 4 .000 4 5 .444
Notre Dame 0 3 .000 3 6 .333
Boston College 0 4 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, Noon

Miami at NC State, Noon

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Georgia Tech at Louisville, ppd.

Clemson at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Liberty 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Lipscomb 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.

Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.

Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Texas 3 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Kansas 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
TCU 2 2 .500 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 2 2 .500 9 3 .750
West Virginia 2 2 .500 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Oklahoma St. 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Kansas St. 1 3 .250 5 7 .417
Iowa St. 0 4 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Seton Hall 5 2 .714 8 5 .615
UConn 2 1 .667 5 1 .833
Providence 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Xavier 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Butler 2 3 .400 3 5 .375
Marquette 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
St. John’s 1 4 .200 6 5 .545
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
DePaul 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Villanova, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Creighton, Noon

Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Xavier, 11 a.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Idaho St. 2 1 .667 5 5 .500
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 3 7 .300
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 2 3 .400 5 5 .500
Montana 1 3 .250 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 5 .000 0 8 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69

Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 67

S. Utah 85, Idaho 80

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

Whitworth at Montana, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Radford 5 1 .833 6 6 .500
UNC-Asheville 3 1 .750 4 5 .444
Hampton 3 3 .500 4 7 .364
SC-Upstate 3 3 .500 3 9 .250
Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 3 6 .333
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Campbell 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 1 5 .167 2 10 .167
Charleston Southern 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.

Radford at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.

Radford at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 5 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Illinois 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Iowa 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Minnesota 3 3 .500 10 3 .769
Rutgers 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Northwestern 3 3 .500 6 4 .600
Michigan St. 2 3 .400 8 3 .727
Ohio St. 2 3 .400 8 3 .727
Indiana 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Purdue 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Maryland 1 5 .167 6 6 .500
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 4 .000 4 7 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 89, Maryland 67

Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT

Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Michigan at Penn St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 5 4 .556
UC Santa Barbara 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

