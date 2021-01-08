On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 4 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Oregon 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Stanford 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Washington St. 2 1 .667 9 1 .900
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 5 .000 5 7 .417
Washington 0 4 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

Washington St. at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Army 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Boston U. 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Colgate 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Holy Cross 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lafayette 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Lehigh 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

American U. at Lehigh, ppd.

Navy at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.

Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at American U., ppd.

Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 3 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Kentucky 2 0 1.000 3 6 .333
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Tennessee 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
LSU 2 1 .667 7 2 .778
Florida 2 1 .667 5 2 .714
Mississippi St. 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Mississippi 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Arkansas 1 2 .333 9 2 .818
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 1 2 .333 6 3 .667
Georgia 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Auburn 0 3 .000 6 5 .545
Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Auburn, Noon

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.

LSU at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Wofford 2 1 .667 5 4 .556
UNC-Greensboro 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Chattanooga 1 2 .333 10 2 .833
Samford 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, ppd.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, ppd.

W. Carolina at Samford, ppd.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Incarnate Word 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Nicholls 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Houston Baptist 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Lamar 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
New Orleans 0 2 .000 1 9 .100
Northwestern St. 0 2 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 87, Midwestern State 71

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 1.000 2 8 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 5 6 .455
South Dakota 3 0 1.000 5 6 .455
S. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Oral Roberts 2 1 .667 5 6 .455
North Dakota 2 1 .667 3 9 .250
UMKC 1 2 .333 5 7 .417
W. Illinois 0 3 .000 2 8 .200
Nebraska-Omaha 0 3 .000 2 11 .154
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

South Dakota 66, UMKC 64

N. Dakota St. 71, Nebraska-Omaha 69

North Dakota 72, Oral Roberts 71

S. Dakota St. 83, W. Illinois 77

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Appalachian St. 2 1 .667 8 4 .667
UALR 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 .667 4 6 .400
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
South Alabama 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.

Appalachian St. 66, Georgia Southern 63

Coastal Carolina 78, South Alabama 65

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, UALR 64

Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.

Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
San Francisco 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
BYU 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Portland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Pacific, ppd.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Utah Valley 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
California Baptist 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon 75, Tarleton State 72

Utah Valley 77, California Baptist 50

New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.

Saint Martin’s at Seattle, 9 p.m.

