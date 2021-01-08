All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oregon
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Stanford
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|1
|.900
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|California
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Washington
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington at California, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
Washington St. at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Army
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
American U. at Lehigh, ppd.
Navy at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 3 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.
Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at American U., ppd.
Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|1
|.889
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|2
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|2
|.818
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Auburn
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Auburn, Noon
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.
LSU at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Missouri, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wofford
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
VMI at Furman, ppd.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, ppd.
W. Carolina at Samford, ppd.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Friday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 87, Midwestern State 71
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oral Roberts
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|9
|.250
|UMKC
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
South Dakota 66, UMKC 64
N. Dakota St. 71, Nebraska-Omaha 69
North Dakota 72, Oral Roberts 71
S. Dakota St. 83, W. Illinois 77
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|UALR
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.
Appalachian St. 66, Georgia Southern 63
Coastal Carolina 78, South Alabama 65
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, UALR 64
Texas-Arlington 77, Louisiana-Monroe 64
Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.
Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|BYU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Pacific, ppd.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Utah Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|California Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon 75, Tarleton State 72
Utah Valley 77, California Baptist 50
New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Tarleton State, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.
Saint Martin’s at Seattle, 9 p.m.
