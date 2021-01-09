On Air: This Just In!
By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Colorado 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462
Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

California 84, Washington 78

Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.

Stanford 75, Washington St. 60

Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64

UCLA 81, Arizona 76

Oregon 79, Utah 73

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 3 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Army 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Colgate 2 1 .667 2 1 .667
Lafayette 2 1 .667 2 1 .667
Boston U. 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
Holy Cross 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
Lehigh 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 3 .000 0 3 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

American U. at Lehigh, ppd.

Navy 69, Lehigh 61

Army 83, Holy Cross 68

Lafayette 83, Bucknell 60

Colgate 86, Boston U. 79

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.

Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at American U., ppd.

Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 4 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Kentucky 3 0 1.000 4 6 .400
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Tennessee 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
LSU 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Mississippi St. 3 1 .750 8 4 .667
Arkansas 2 2 .500 10 2 .833
Florida 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Mississippi 1 2 .333 6 4 .600
Texas A&M 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Georgia 0 3 .000 7 3 .700
Auburn 0 4 .000 6 6 .500
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 94, Auburn 90

Mississippi St. 84, Vanderbilt 81

Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54

Arkansas 99, Georgia 69

Kentucky 76, Florida 58

South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.

LSU 75, Mississippi 61

LSU at Missouri, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, ppd.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
The Citadel 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Wofford 3 1 .750 6 4 .600
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UNC-Greensboro 1 2 .333 6 5 .545
Samford 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
Chattanooga 1 3 .250 10 3 .769
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700

___

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel 92, Chattanooga 87

VMI at Furman, ppd.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.

Wofford 48, UNC-Greensboro 45

ETSU at Wofford, ppd.

W. Carolina at Samford, ppd.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Nicholls 2 1 .667 4 5 .444
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 3 8 .273
Incarnate Word 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Lamar 1 2 .333 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
Northwestern St. 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
McNeese St. 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 71, Houston Baptist 65

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.

Sam Houston St. 91, Cent. Arkansas 80

Northwestern St. 78, McNeese St. 75

Nicholls 87, SE Louisiana 67

New Orleans 86, Incarnate Word 64

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 1 4 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Grambling St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alabama St. 0 3 .000 0 3 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 91, Alabama St. 82

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., ppd.

Southern U. 61, Grambling St. 55

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., ppd.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
North Dakota 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 68, UMKC 62

N. Dakota St. 80, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Oral Roberts 74, North Dakota 57

S. Dakota St. 92, W. Illinois 63

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Appalachian St. 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
UALR 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Texas-Arlington 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 .500 4 7 .364
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
South Alabama 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 83, South Alabama 69

Appalachian St. 77, Georgia Southern 71

UALR 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 76, OT

Texas-Arlington 75, Louisiana-Monroe 74

Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.

Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
San Francisco 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
BYU 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Portland 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Pacific, ppd.

Santa Clara 66, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64

Gonzaga 116, Portland 88

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Utah Valley 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California Baptist 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon 59, Tarleton State 48

Utah Valley 81, California Baptist 77

New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.

Seattle 98, Saint Martin’s 63

