All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Stanford
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|California
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|7
|.462
|Washington
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
California 84, Washington 78
Oregon St. at Colorado, ppd.
Stanford 75, Washington St. 60
Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64
UCLA 81, Arizona 76
Oregon 79, Utah 73
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Army
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|1
|.667
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
American U. at Lehigh, ppd.
Navy 69, Lehigh 61
Army 83, Holy Cross 68
Lafayette 83, Bucknell 60
Colgate 86, Boston U. 79
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.
Lehigh at Navy, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at American U., ppd.
Colgate at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas A&M
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Auburn
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 94, Auburn 90
Mississippi St. 84, Vanderbilt 81
Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54
Arkansas 99, Georgia 69
Kentucky 76, Florida 58
South Carolina at Mississippi, ppd.
LSU 75, Mississippi 61
LSU at Missouri, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, ppd.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Chattanooga
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
___
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel 92, Chattanooga 87
VMI at Furman, ppd.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.
Wofford 48, UNC-Greensboro 45
ETSU at Wofford, ppd.
W. Carolina at Samford, ppd.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Lamar
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 71, Houston Baptist 65
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Sam Houston St. 91, Cent. Arkansas 80
Northwestern St. 78, McNeese St. 75
Nicholls 87, SE Louisiana 67
New Orleans 86, Incarnate Word 64
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at MVSU, ppd.
Ark.-Pine Bluff 91, Alabama St. 82
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., ppd.
Southern U. 61, Grambling St. 55
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., ppd.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 68, UMKC 62
N. Dakota St. 80, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Oral Roberts 74, North Dakota 57
S. Dakota St. 92, W. Illinois 63
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|UALR
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 83, South Alabama 69
Appalachian St. 77, Georgia Southern 71
UALR 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 76, OT
Texas-Arlington 75, Louisiana-Monroe 74
Arkansas St. at Texas State, ppd.
Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|BYU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Pacific, ppd.
Santa Clara 66, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64
Gonzaga 116, Portland 88
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah Valley
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon 59, Tarleton State 48
Utah Valley 81, California Baptist 77
New Mexico St. at Dixie State, ppd.
Seattle 98, Saint Martin’s 63
