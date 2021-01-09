On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 4 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Coll. of Charleston 2 1 .667 4 6 .400
Hofstra 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Delaware 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
William & Mary 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Drexel 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Elon 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 67, Hofstra 56

Coll. of Charleston 61, Drexel 60

Towson at Elon, ppd.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

William & Mary 67, Delaware 62

Elon at James Madison, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Towson at Elon, ppd.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Chowan at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, ppd.

Elon at James Madison, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Rice 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Old Dominion 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Louisiana Tech 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
W. Kentucky 2 2 .500 9 4 .692
FIU 2 2 .500 8 4 .667
UTEP 2 2 .500 6 4 .600
Marshall 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Charlotte 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
North Texas 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Middle Tennessee 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Southern Miss. 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
UTSA 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
FAU 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.

UTSA 77, North Texas 69

Middle Tennessee 67, FIU 56

UAB 62, Southern Miss. 58

Old Dominion 64, FAU 55

Louisiana Tech 63, W. Kentucky 58

Belmont Abbey 75, Charlotte 72, OT

Rice 71, UTEP 68

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 8 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 5 2 .714
Wright St. 6 2 .750 8 3 .727
Robert Morris 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 3 3 .500 5 6 .455
Ill.-Chicago 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Youngstown St. 3 5 .375 7 5 .583
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Green Bay 3 5 .375 3 9 .250
Oakland 3 5 .375 3 12 .200
IUPUI 0 4 .000 1 4 .200
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 71, IUPUI 63

Wright St. 93, Youngstown St. 55

Fort Wayne 88, Ill.-Chicago 55

Green Bay 87, Oakland 78

Cleveland St. 74, N. Kentucky 71, OT

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 3 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Marist 4 3 .571 6 3 .667
Monmouth (NJ) 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Niagara 4 4 .500 5 5 .500
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 5 .545
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Rider 3 5 .375 3 8 .273
Manhattan 2 4 .333 3 4 .429
Fairfield 2 5 .286 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Marist 64

Siena 74, Fairfield 58

Niagara 66, Rider 55

Manhattan 45, Quinnipiac 42

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Toledo 5 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Akron 2 1 .667 4 2 .667
Buffalo 2 1 .667 4 3 .571
Ball St. 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Ohio 2 3 .400 6 5 .545
Kent St. 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
E. Michigan 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
N. Illinois 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 58

E. Michigan 71, Akron 59

Kent St. 80, W. Michigan 54

Bowling Green 93, Cent. Michigan 65

Buffalo 86, Ball St. 69

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Coppin St. 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Morgan St. 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Norfolk St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 2 .000 0 7 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 2 .000 0 12 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.

Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.

Morgan St. 78, Norfolk St. 74

Sunday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.

Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 4 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Missouri St. 4 1 .800 7 1 .875
Evansville 4 1 .800 6 5 .545
S. Illinois 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
N. Iowa 1 3 .250 2 7 .222
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Illinois St. 0 3 .000 3 6 .333
Indiana St. 0 4 .000 3 6 .333
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., ppd.

Evansville 57, Illinois St. 48

Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68

Sunday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., ppd.

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, ppd.

Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, ppd.

Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 6 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Utah St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Colorado St. 5 1 .833 8 2 .800
San Diego St. 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Nevada 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Fresno St. 2 3 .400 4 3 .571
Air Force 1 5 .167 3 7 .300
New Mexico 0 6 .000 3 6 .333
San Jose St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222
UNLV 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 83, UNLV 80

San Diego St. 69, Nevada 67

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Katherine at UNLV, 5 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 2 .667 4 3 .571
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 3 4 .429
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
CCSU 2 4 .333 2 7 .222
Mount St. Mary’s 1 2 .333 2 5 .286
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 6 0 1.000 12 1 .923
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 4 2 .667 7 6 .538
Austin Peay 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
Jacksonville St. 3 2 .600 7 4 .636
E. Illinois 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
SE Missouri 1 3 .250 3 7 .300
Murray St. 1 4 .200 4 6 .400
UT Martin 1 4 .200 3 6 .333
Tennessee St. 1 4 .200 2 6 .250
Tennessee Tech 1 5 .167 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Morehead St. 56, Jacksonville St. 55

Belmont 89, UT Martin 69

Austin Peay 74, E. Illinois 71

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., ppd.

E. Kentucky 90, Tennessee Tech 80

Monday’s Games

SE Missouri at UT Martin, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

