COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Hofstra
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Northeastern 67, Hofstra 56
Coll. of Charleston 61, Drexel 60
Towson at Elon, ppd.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
William & Mary 67, Delaware 62
Elon at James Madison, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Towson at Elon, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 68
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
James Madison 100, Chowan 76
Delaware at William & Mary, ppd.
Elon at James Madison, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Rice
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|UTEP
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|UTSA
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|FAU
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Marshall, ppd.
UTSA 77, North Texas 69
Middle Tennessee 67, FIU 56
UAB 62, Southern Miss. 58
Old Dominion 64, FAU 55
Louisiana Tech 63, W. Kentucky 58
Belmont Abbey 75, Charlotte 72, OT
Rice 71, UTEP 68
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|9
|.250
|Oakland
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|12
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 71, IUPUI 63
Wright St. 93, Youngstown St. 55
Fort Wayne 88, Ill.-Chicago 55
Green Bay 87, Oakland 78
Cleveland St. 74, N. Kentucky 71, OT
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|3
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|8
|.273
|Manhattan
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Marist 64
Siena 74, Fairfield 58
Niagara 66, Rider 55
Manhattan 45, Quinnipiac 42
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Marist 62
Siena 75, Fairfield 68
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Toledo
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|2
|.667
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Ohio
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|N. Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 70, N. Illinois 58
E. Michigan 71, Akron 59
Kent St. 80, W. Michigan 54
Bowling Green 93, Cent. Michigan 65
Buffalo 86, Ball St. 69
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.
Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.
Morgan St. 78, Norfolk St. 74
Sunday’s Games
NC Central at Florida A&M, ppd.
Florida A&M 70, SC State 68
Delaware St. at Howard, ppd.
Norfolk St. 89, Morgan St. 85
Monday’s Games
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Evansville
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., ppd.
Evansville 57, Illinois St. 48
Missouri St. 81, Valparaiso 68
Sunday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., ppd.
Illinois St. 73, Evansville 68
Missouri St. 78, Valparaiso 68
N. Iowa 78, Bradley 72
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, ppd.
Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, ppd.
Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Utah St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|2
|.800
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|3
|.571
|Air Force
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|San Jose St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. 83, UNLV 80
San Diego St. 69, Nevada 67
Sunday’s Games
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Saint Katherine at UNLV, 5 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Morehead St. 56, Jacksonville St. 55
Belmont 89, UT Martin 69
Austin Peay 74, E. Illinois 71
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., ppd.
E. Kentucky 90, Tennessee Tech 80
Monday’s Games
SE Missouri at UT Martin, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
