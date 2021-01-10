All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|Vermont
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Hartford
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Binghamton
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell 71, Hartford 62
Vermont 76, Binghamton 60
NJIT 63, Maine 54
UMBC 69, New Hampshire 54
Saint Joseph’s 67, Albany (NY) 64
Sunday’s Games
UMBC 68, New Hampshire 66
Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 58
Vermont 84, Binghamton 44
Maine 45, NJIT 41
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|1
|.909
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|3
|.700
|Wichita St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|SMU
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida 69, East Carolina 63
UCF at Tulsa, ppd.
Houston 71, Tulane 50
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|7
|.300
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|6
|.500
|Dayton
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Davidson
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|George Mason
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 77, George Mason 57
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Duquesne 48, Fordham 45
Rhode Island 83, VCU 68
UMass 83, La Salle 67
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
Saint Joseph’s 67, Albany (NY) 64
Tuesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Duke
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|5
|.500
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
Duke 79, Wake Forest 68
Miami 64, NC State 59
Virginia 61, Boston College 49
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, ppd.
Clemson at North Carolina, ppd.
Syracuse 74, Georgetown 69
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Lipscomb 65, Bellarmine 58
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 47
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.
North Florida 70, Jacksonville 68
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.
North Alabama 73, Stetson 66, OT
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|3
|.727
|TCU
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|4
|.692
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Iowa St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 72, West Virginia 70
Baylor 67, TCU 49
Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64
Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59
Oklahoma St. 70, Kansas St. 54
Tuesday’s Games
TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|2
|.833
|Seton Hall
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|UConn
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|2
|.833
|Providence
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Marquette
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|6
|.333
|St. John’s
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|8
|.273
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Creighton 97, St. John’s 79
Seton Hall 76, DePaul 68
UConn 72, Butler 60
Syracuse 74, Georgetown 69
Sunday’s Games
Xavier 74, Providence 73
Monday’s Games
UConn at DePaul, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|5
|.545
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|8
|.273
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. 76, N. Arizona 70
Montana St. 76, N. Colorado 74, OT
S. Utah 83, Idaho 67
Northwest Nazarene 75, Portland St. 72
Montana 84, Whitworth 67
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|8
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|6
|1
|.857
|7
|6
|.538
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Hampton
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|6
|.333
|Longwood
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|11
|.154
|Charleston Southern
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Winthrop 75, Gardner-Webb 65
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
Hampton 73, UNC-Asheville 71
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.
Radford 79, Charleston Southern 64
Campbell 64, Longwood 58
Sunday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 85, Hampton 77
Winthrop 91, Gardner-Webb 83
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.
Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48
Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|5
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Illinois
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|5
|.583
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|6
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 79, Rutgers 68
Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa 86, Minnesota 71
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., ppd.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 68
UC Irvine 79, UC San Diego 65
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 72, OT
CS Bakersfield 67, Cal Poly 50
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
