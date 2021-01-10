On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
UMBC 5 1 .833 9 2 .818
Vermont 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Hartford 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
NJIT 3 3 .500 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 3 3 .500 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 4 8 .333
Maine 2 4 .333 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Binghamton 1 7 .125 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 71, Hartford 62

Vermont 76, Binghamton 60

NJIT 63, Maine 54

UMBC 69, New Hampshire 54

Saint Joseph’s 67, Albany (NY) 64

Sunday’s Games

UMBC 68, New Hampshire 66

Hartford 75, Mass.-Lowell 58

Vermont 84, Binghamton 44

Maine 45, NJIT 41

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 5 1 .833 10 1 .909
Tulsa 4 1 .800 7 3 .700
Wichita St. 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
SMU 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
UCF 1 2 .333 3 3 .500
East Carolina 1 3 .250 7 3 .700
Tulane 1 3 .250 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Temple 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 69, East Carolina 63

UCF at Tulsa, ppd.

Houston 71, Tulane 50

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
VCU 2 1 .667 9 3 .750
UMass 2 1 .667 3 3 .500
George Washington 2 1 .667 3 7 .300
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 6 6 .500
Dayton 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Davidson 2 2 .500 6 5 .545
Duquesne 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
La Salle 2 2 .500 5 6 .455
George Mason 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Fordham 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 77, George Mason 57

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Duquesne 48, Fordham 45

Rhode Island 83, VCU 68

UMass 83, La Salle 67

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s 67, Albany (NY) 64

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Virginia 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Duke 3 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Clemson 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Virginia Tech 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
NC State 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
North Carolina 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Miami 1 4 .200 5 5 .500
Wake Forest 0 3 .000 3 3 .500
Notre Dame 0 3 .000 3 6 .333
Boston College 0 5 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 79, Wake Forest 68

Miami 64, NC State 59

Virginia 61, Boston College 49

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Georgia Tech at Louisville, ppd.

Clemson at North Carolina, ppd.

Syracuse 74, Georgetown 69

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Jacksonville 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Lipscomb 3 1 .750 8 6 .571
North Alabama 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Stetson 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
North Florida 1 1 .500 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb 65, Bellarmine 58

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 47

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, ppd.

North Florida 70, Jacksonville 68

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, ppd.

North Alabama 73, Stetson 66, OT

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 4 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Texas 4 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Kansas 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Texas Tech 3 2 .600 10 3 .769
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 3 .727
TCU 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
West Virginia 2 3 .400 9 4 .692
Oklahoma 2 3 .400 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 5 8 .385
Iowa St. 0 5 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 72, West Virginia 70

Baylor 67, TCU 49

Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64

Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59

Oklahoma St. 70, Kansas St. 54

Tuesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 6 1 .857 10 2 .833
Seton Hall 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
UConn 3 1 .750 6 1 .857
Xavier 3 2 .600 10 2 .833
Providence 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Marquette 2 4 .333 6 6 .500
Butler 2 4 .333 3 6 .333
St. John’s 1 5 .167 6 6 .500
Georgetown 1 5 .167 3 8 .273
DePaul 0 3 .000 1 3 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton 97, St. John’s 79

Seton Hall 76, DePaul 68

UConn 72, Butler 60

Syracuse 74, Georgetown 69

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 74, Providence 73

Monday’s Games

UConn at DePaul, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 4 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Idaho St. 3 1 .750 6 5 .545
Weber St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 3 8 .273
N. Colorado 2 4 .333 5 6 .455
Montana 1 3 .250 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 76, N. Arizona 70

Montana St. 76, N. Colorado 74, OT

S. Utah 83, Idaho 67

Northwest Nazarene 75, Portland St. 72

Montana 84, Whitworth 67

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 8 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Radford 6 1 .857 7 6 .538
UNC-Asheville 4 2 .667 5 6 .455
Hampton 4 4 .500 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 3 3 .500 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Campbell 2 3 .400 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 3 8 .273
High Point 1 3 .250 3 6 .333
Longwood 1 6 .143 2 11 .154
Charleston Southern 0 5 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 75, Gardner-Webb 65

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

Hampton 73, UNC-Asheville 71

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.

Radford 79, Charleston Southern 64

Campbell 64, Longwood 58

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 85, Hampton 77

Winthrop 91, Gardner-Webb 83

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, ppd.

Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48

Campbell at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 5 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Iowa 5 1 .833 11 2 .846
Illinois 5 1 .833 9 3 .750
Wisconsin 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Purdue 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Northwestern 3 3 .500 6 4 .600
Minnesota 3 4 .429 10 4 .714
Rutgers 3 4 .429 7 4 .636
Indiana 2 3 .400 7 5 .583
Michigan St. 2 4 .333 8 4 .667
Maryland 1 5 .167 6 6 .500
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 4 .000 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 79, Rutgers 68

Michigan at Penn St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
UC Santa Barbara 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 4 .429
Hawaii 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside 70, Hawaii 68

UC Irvine 79, UC San Diego 65

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 72, OT

CS Bakersfield 67, Cal Poly 50

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

