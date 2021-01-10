All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Stanford
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Colorado
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|California
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|7
|.462
|Washington
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Holy Cross
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross 70, Army 61
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, ppd.
Navy 73, Lehigh 58
Lehigh at American U., ppd.
Colgate 89, Boston U. 45
Lafayette 87, Bucknell 76
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas A&M
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Auburn
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, ppd.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Chattanooga
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
Furman at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Lamar
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Southern U. at Jackson St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|UALR
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|BYU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 60
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah Valley
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
