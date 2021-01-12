Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Colorado 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 1 4 .200 4 5 .444
California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462
Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 65, Utah 58

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

California at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, ppd.

Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 4 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Colgate 3 1 .750 3 1 .750
Lafayette 3 1 .750 3 1 .750
Army 2 2 .500 6 3 .667
Holy Cross 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Lehigh 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 4 .000 0 4 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 4 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Kentucky 3 0 1.000 4 6 .400
South Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Tennessee 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
LSU 3 1 .750 8 2 .800
Mississippi St. 3 1 .750 8 4 .667
Arkansas 2 2 .500 10 2 .833
Florida 2 2 .500 5 3 .625
Missouri 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Mississippi 1 2 .333 6 4 .600
Texas A&M 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Georgia 0 3 .000 7 3 .700
Auburn 0 4 .000 6 6 .500
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, ppd.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ppd.

Alabama at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
ETSU 2 0 1.000 6 4 .600
The Citadel 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Wofford 3 1 .750 6 4 .600
VMI 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
UNC-Greensboro 1 2 .333 6 5 .545
Samford 1 2 .333 5 5 .500
Chattanooga 1 3 .250 10 3 .769
Mercer 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, ppd.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Nicholls 2 1 .667 4 5 .444
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 .667 3 8 .273
Incarnate Word 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Lamar 1 2 .333 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 9 .182
Northwestern St. 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
McNeese St. 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 0 1.000 3 8 .273
Prairie View 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 1 4 .200
Jackson St. 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
Grambling St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama St. 0 3 .000 0 3 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Prairie View 73, Texas Southern 67

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

Southern U. at Jackson St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
South Dakota 4 0 1.000 6 6 .500
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 6 6 .500
North Dakota 2 2 .500 3 10 .231
UMKC 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
W. Illinois 0 4 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 4 .000 2 12 .143
Denver 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Appalachian St. 3 1 .750 9 4 .692
UALR 3 1 .750 7 4 .636
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 .500 8 3 .727
Texas-Arlington 2 2 .500 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 .500 4 7 .364
Georgia St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas State 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Troy 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
South Alabama 1 3 .250 7 6 .538
Arkansas St. 0 2 .000 3 6 .333

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 3 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Santa Clara 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Loyola Marymount 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
San Francisco 2 2 .500 8 6 .571
BYU 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Utah Valley 2 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California Baptist 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain