All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|2
|.818
|Stanford
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|3
|.727
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Colorado
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|5
|.444
|California
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|7
|.462
|Washington
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado 65, Utah 58
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
California at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, ppd.
Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Holy Cross
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|1
|.900
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|2
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Texas A&M
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Auburn
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, ppd.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ppd.
Alabama at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Auburn at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Chattanooga
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, ppd.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|5
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Lamar
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|9
|.182
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Prairie View 73, Texas Southern 67
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Southern U. at Jackson St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|6
|.500
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|UMKC
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Denver
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|4
|.692
|UALR
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|BYU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah Valley
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
