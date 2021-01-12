All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|4
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|6
|.455
|Hofstra
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Rice
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|UTEP
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern Miss.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|UTSA
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|FAU
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Old Dominion at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|2
|.714
|Wright St.
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Robert Morris
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|9
|.250
|Oakland
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|12
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Friday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|8
|.273
|Manhattan
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairfield
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|3
|.750
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|5
|.500
|Ohio
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Akron
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|4
|.429
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 69
N. Illinois 67, Akron 65
Kent St. 94, Cent. Michigan 85
Ball St. 88, Bowling Green 64
Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 61
Toledo 96, E. Michigan 63
Thursday’s Games
Calvin at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Coppin St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
NC Wesleyan at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|1
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|3
|.727
|Evansville
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|S. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|3
|.700
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|6
|.400
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|7
|.364
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Utah St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|2
|.800
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|2
|.818
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|3
|.700
|Air Force
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|7
|.300
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|San Jose St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
UNLV 95, Saint Katherine 34
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|2
|.818
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|3
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|7
|.222
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
LIU at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|7
|.300
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|12
|.077
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, ppd.
